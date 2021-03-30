Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

