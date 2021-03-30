Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 959.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

