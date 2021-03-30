Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 643.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,094 shares of company stock worth $40,466,963 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

