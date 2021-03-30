Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 131,823 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

