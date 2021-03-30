Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 321,186 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.19% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after buying an additional 207,799 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after buying an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 229,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

