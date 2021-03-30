Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 69,866 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 942.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.