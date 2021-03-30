Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,299 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 564.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $485.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.