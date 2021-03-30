Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

