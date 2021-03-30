Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 213.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.50 and a 200-day moving average of $358.50. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

