Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

