Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,752,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,084.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 162,922 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.