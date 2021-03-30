Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

