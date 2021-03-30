Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1,764.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,074 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,739,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,561,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

