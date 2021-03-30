Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $51.76.

