Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 349.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

