Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,458 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after buying an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

