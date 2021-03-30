Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $227.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.76. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

