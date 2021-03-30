Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 223.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

