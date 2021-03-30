Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 521.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,564 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,810,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 317,233 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

