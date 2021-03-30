Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $7.77 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

