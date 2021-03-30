Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

