Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 54,002 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 534.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

