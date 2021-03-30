Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 564.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.13 and a 200 day moving average of $275.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.