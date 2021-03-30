Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,424.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

