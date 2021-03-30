Chain Guardians Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $21.96 million and $3.14 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00003820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,737,109 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

