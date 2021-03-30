Chainlink Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and $902.22 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,526.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.