ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.65 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $16.27 or 0.00027499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $125.65 million and $2.18 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

