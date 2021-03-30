Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 2.9%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 114,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 127,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

