Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC cut its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,781 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for about 7.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Change Healthcare worth $42,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.