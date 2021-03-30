Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,891 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WM stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.