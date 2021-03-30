Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.86% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

CTHR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

