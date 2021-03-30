Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,648 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Nordson worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

