Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,817 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of United Therapeutics worth $53,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

