Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Lear worth $51,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.76.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

