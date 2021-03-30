Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,255 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Toro worth $49,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,543 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

