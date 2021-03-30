Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,949 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $52,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $242.99 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.48.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.