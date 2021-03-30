Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,661 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Aramark worth $50,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

