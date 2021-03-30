Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Chemed worth $55,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $473.35 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $394.47 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.93.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

