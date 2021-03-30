Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Lumentum worth $54,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 223,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.