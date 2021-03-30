Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Discovery worth $52,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 1,302,176 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $34,047,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 626,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,939 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

