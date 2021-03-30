Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of RealPage worth $54,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ RP opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

