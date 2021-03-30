Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.10 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $53,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

