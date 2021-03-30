Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $54.52 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Nielsen worth $54,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE NLSN opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.