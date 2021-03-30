Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Littelfuse worth $52,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $259.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

