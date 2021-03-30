Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of WEX worth $52,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.27. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.