Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 397.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NetEase worth $54,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.19 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

