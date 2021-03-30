Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 112,694 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Umpqua worth $54,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

