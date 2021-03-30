Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,123 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of News worth $52,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $52,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $8,845,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of News by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

