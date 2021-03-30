Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,803 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,410 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of VMware worth $54,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

VMware stock opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

