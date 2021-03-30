Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,516,315 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,516,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 340,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 396,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 867,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 138,833 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 256,998 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.